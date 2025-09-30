OTT Releases This Week (September 29 - October 5, 2025): Top Picks Across Platforms

New week calls for a new binge worthy watchlist! Living by the same, streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse array of movies and series to cater to every taste. Here's a curated list of the most anticipated OTT releases:

Madharaasi (Amazon Prime Video, October 1)

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, this Tamil psychological action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal. The film follows a middle-aged man with a rare psychological disorder who is recruited by the National Investigation Agency to dismantle a criminal syndicate distributing illegal firearms. With its gripping narrative and stellar performances, Madharaasi promises to be a must-watch for action enthusiasts.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (ZEE5 ,October 2)

The third installment in the Punjabi crime drama series continues the journey of Karma, a talented boxer from a criminal family. After a tragic accident derails his career, Karma battles addiction and strives to reclaim his lost glory. With Dev Kharoud reprising his role, this film delves deep into themes of redemption and resilience.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms (SonyLIV, October 1)

Inspired by the life of educator Mohit Tyagi, this Hindi drama portrays the journey of a successful venture capitalist who leaves his corporate job to help his former IIT-JEE mentor build an ed-tech startup. The series offers a heartfelt exploration of the pressures and challenges within India's competitive education system.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Netflix, October 2)

This mystery thriller centers on a career-driven female game developer who becomes the target of brutal attacks in both the digital and real worlds. As she fights back against misogynistic expectations, the series delves into the dark side of the gaming industry and online harassment.

Genie, Make a Wish (Netflix, October 3)

A fantasy romantic comedy K-drama featuring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, this series follows Ka-young, an emotionally detached young woman who awakens a mischievous spirit named Genie. Trapped for a thousand years, Genie aims to bring love into her world, leading to magical and heartwarming adventures.

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 (Netflix, September 30)

The live-action adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel continues with Louis and Claudia arriving in 1940s Paris. Their quest to find others like them leads them to the Theatre des Vampires, where immortality comes with performance, secrecy, and danger. The season explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the complexities of immortality.

Steve (Netflix, October 3)

Starring Cillian Murphy, this film is based on Max Porter's novella Shy. Set in mid-1990s England, it follows Steve, the headteacher of a last-chance reform school, as he struggles to manage his students and his own mental health. The film offers a poignant look into the challenges faced by educators in under-resourced environments.

Besides these, the OTT space will see the premiere of other exciting films and shows including Play Dirty (Amazon Prime Video), an action-packed thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar. This film follows a skilled thief and his crew as they get entangled in a heist that pits them against the New York mob.

The New Force (Netflix), a Swedish historical drama set in 1958, too will grace your screens this week. It revolves around a group of pioneering women who join the police force in an experiment aimed at gender equality.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, is the third installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's anthology series on Netflix. The show chronicles the life of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood's most iconic on screen killers.

To conclude, whether you're in the mood for intense thrillers, heartfelt dramas, or fantastical adventures, there's something for everyone. So, happy streaming!