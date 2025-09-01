OTT Watchlist: Crime thrillers, love tales, Disney magic & spy games await audiences this week

With August coming to a close and September just around the corner, streaming platforms are gearing up to entertain audiences with an exciting lineup of films and series. From crime action dramas to heartwarming romances, live-action remakes, and edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this week’s OTT releases have something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at what’s arriving across Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and others.

Netflix

Metro In Dino

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro will stream from tomorrow. With an ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this musical romantic drama has already earned over ₹50 crore at the Indian box office. Backed by T-Series Films, the film explores urban love stories through multiple couples, woven together with Pritam’s soulful music. The film is making its OTT debut on August 29.

Inspector Zende

Manoj Bajpayee headlines this Hindi comedy-thriller as Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Jim Sarbh plays Carl Bhojraj, inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film blends crime, satire, and suspense, offering a fresh take on the genre. The film make way to OTT space on September 5.

Love Con Revenge

Building on the global buzz created by The Tinder Swindler documentary, this six-episode docuseries reunites viewers with Cecilie Fjellhøy, one of the conman’s victims. This time, she teams up with private investigator Brianne Joseph to help other victims fight back. It promises a powerful mix of justice, closure, and empowerment. The film is making its OTT debut on September 5.

Disney+ Hotstar

Lilo & Stitch

Disney is bringing back one of its most beloved stories with a modern twist. Lilo & Stitch (2025), directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, is a live-action and animated remake of the 2002 classic. Releasing on September 3, the film features Maia Kealoha as Lilo in her big-screen debut, while Chris Sanders reprises his iconic voice role as Stitch.

The cast also includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere, and Jason Scott Lee.

Staying true to the heart of the original, the film blends family, friendship, and chaos with a modern visual flair, making it a perfect watch for both nostalgic fans and a new generation.

Prime Video

Black Bag

For fans of high-stakes thrillers, Black Bag lands on Prime Video on September 5. Directed by Steven Soderbergh and penned by David Koepp, this spy drama stars Michael Fassbender as George Woodhouse, a British intelligence officer torn between duty and personal life. Cate Blanchett plays his wife Kathryn, who shockingly lands on his list of suspected traitors.

The ensemble cast includes Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan, adding weight to this tense, emotionally charged thriller. With espionage, betrayal, and personal conflict at its core, Black Bag is shaping up to be one of Prime Video’s most talked-about September releases.

Whether it’s RK Sagar’s intense actioner The 100, Anurag Basu’s ensemble romance Metro In Dino, Disney’s nostalgic Lilo & Stitch, or Soderbergh’s gripping spy saga Black Bag, this week’s OTT lineup offers a wide spectrum of entertainment. Add to that Netflix’s mix of thrillers and real-life inspired docuseries, and audiences have plenty to binge as we step into September.

Lionsgate Play

The 100

RK Sagar, a familiar face to television audiences for his role in the hit serial Mogali Rekulu, recently ventured into films with The 100. Directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, this crime action drama released in cinemas on July 11, 2025, and drew mixed reviews. While the storyline sparked debate, critics and viewers alike praised RK Sagar’s intense performance. Now, the film is making its way to OTT. Lionsgate Play has officially announced that The 100 will stream from midnight on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, the movie co-stars Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Tarak Ponnappa. Music is by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, adding to its gripping mood.