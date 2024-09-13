Raghu Thatha Review: A Nostalgic Rebellion Laced with Humor

Raghu Thatha is streaming on Zee5 in multiple languages from today. It stars Keerthy Suresh and Ravindra Vijay, and takes viewers on a journey back to the socio-political climate of the 1960s in Tamil Nadu. With a mix of rebellion, humour, and emotional depth, the film attempts to deliver a compelling directorial debut of Suman Kumar.

Story:

The story revolves around Kayalvizhi (Keerthy Suresh), a strong-willed young woman growing up in the small village of Valluvanpettai in Tamil Nadu. Set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindi protests, the film portrays her struggle against societal norms, especially those that impose traditional roles on women. Raised in a family where her grandfather (MS Bhaskar) has a significant influence on her, Kayal navigates her personal life and public rebellion with equal determination. The film tackles both personal and political themes, exploring Kayal’s defiance of gender expectations and her involvement in protests, all while balancing her responsibilities towards her family.

Performances:

Keerthy Suresh is the heart of Raghu Thatha, delivering a performance that feels natural and effortless. Her looks bring back the Mahanati movie vibes. She brings Kayalvizhi’s rebellious spirit to life, making her character relatable and strong without overdoing the dramatics.

Ravindra Vijay, as Selvam, brings a quiet yet powerful presence to the film. His portrayal of Selvam’s gradual transformation feels genuine, and he shares a strong on-screen chemistry with Keerthy Suresh. His performance complements the leads while adding depth to the film’s emotional core.

MS Bhaskar, as Kayal’s grandfather, is equally impressive, adding layers of depth to the story with his grounded and charming performance. His relationship with Kayal forms the emotional core of the film. Supporting actors like Kayal’s sister-in-law and two comical small-town criminals add a lighter touch, contributing to the film’s overall humour.

Technicalities:

Director Suman Kumar, known for his work in hit series like The Family Man and Farzi, brings his expertise in storytelling to Raghu Thatha. The film’s screenplay is well-paced, although some scenes between Kayal and Selvam feel a bit stretched and could have been trimmed. The first half of the movie takes a laid-back approach, but it builds up to a fast-paced, emotional finale that leaves a lasting impression.

Sean Roldan’s music is a major highlight of the film, with tunes that are both catchy and soulful. The song ‘Poruthhiru Selva’, sung by SP Charan, stands out, adding depth to the film’s nostalgic feel. The background score enhances the emotional scenes, and the music as a whole contributes to the overall tone of the film.

Analysis:

Raghu Thatha begins by immersing viewers in the 1960s, showcasing historical and cultural tensions through newspaper clippings and setting up the socio-political backdrop of Tamil Nadu. The film introduces Kayalvizhi (Keerthy Suresh), who challenges societal norms from the start, evident in her defiant attitude towards traditional gender roles.

Although addressing social issues is commendable, the film would have been more impactful if it had provided a deeper exploration of why these issues persist in society, rather than merely presenting concepts like feminism in a confrontational manner.

The film excels in blending humour with its narrative, infusing even serious moments with comedic elements, and so is refreshing at times. This irreverence extends beyond the lead characters to secondary ones, like Kayal’s brother’s wife and two small-town criminals, who provide memorable comedic relief. MS Bhaskar’s performance, marked by his dry humour, further enhances the film’s charm.

Raghu Thatha delivers a mix of humour, emotion, together with strong performances, especially from Keerthy Suresh make it worth a watch.

Rating: 2.5/5