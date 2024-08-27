Raj Tarun’s ‘Purushothamudu’ OTT Release Date Announced

Tollywood's young hero Raj Tarun has been in the spotlight lately, but not for the reasons he might have hoped. His latest film, ‘Purushothamudu,’ which hit theaters on July 26, has received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Directed by Ram Bhimana, the action-comedy failed to perform well at the box office, leaving fans disappointed. However, for those who missed it in theaters or are curious to see what the film offers, there’s good news. ‘Purushothamudu’ is set to make its OTT debut on Aha, with streaming scheduled to begin on August 29.

Aha, a popular OTT platform, officially announced the streaming date today, August 26. In their tweet, Aha encouraged viewers to get ready to experience "the power of courage" as ‘Purushothamudu’ premieres on their platform.

The film stars Hasini Sudheer as the female lead opposite Raj Tarun. Notable actors such as Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Murali Sharma, and Brahmanandam play significant roles in the movie. Directed by Ram Bhimana, ‘Purushothamudu’ blends action, comedy, and romance into a story that revolves around a young man aspiring to become a CEO.

The film’s plot centers on Rachit Ram (Raj Tarun), who returns to India after studying in London, only to face an unexpected challenge. His father, Aditya Ram (played by Murali Sharma), wants him to take over as the CEO of the family business. However, his grandmother Vasundhara (played by Ramya Krishna) insists on following an old family rule: before assuming the CEO position, Ram must live as a common man for 100 days. This journey takes Ram to the village of Rayapulanka, where he works as a laborer and eventually falls in love with Ammu (Hasini Sudheer). The story unfolds as Ram navigates the challenges of village life, love, and the quest to prove himself worthy of the CEO title.

‘Purushothamudu’ was produced by Ramesh Tejawat and Prakash Tejawat under the Sri Sridevi Productions banner. The film’s music, composed by Gopi Sundar, adds a vibrant layer to the narrative, while the cinematography by PG Vinda captures the essence of both urban and rural settings. The film was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh, a seasoned editor known for his crisp storytelling style.

Despite the strong cast and intriguing storyline, ‘Purushothamudu’ did not manage to sustain its run in theaters. The film received mixed reviews, with some praising the performances but criticizing the execution. Raj Tarun, who had hoped for a hit, was unable to deliver the box office success he needed.

Adding to Raj Tarun’s challenges, his recent release ‘Thiragabadara Saami,’ which hit theaters on August 2, also flopped at the box office. The actor's professional struggles are compounded by personal controversies, particularly accusations from Lavanya, who has alleged that Raj Tarun deceived her with promises of marriage. This ongoing controversy has further complicated the actor’s public image.