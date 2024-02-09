‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ to Hindi digital debut on Feb 16

The much-anticipated digital release of Prabhas-starrer "Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire" is all set to captivate audiences in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 16. Prabhas, essaying the role of the titular character Deva, expressed his excitement about the film's journey, describing it as an incredible and emotional rollercoaster.

Prabhas shared, "I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming, and this one is for all of them. Here you go, watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Director and writer Prashanth Neel, known for his knack for rebellion stories with power-packed action, highlighted the unique aspect of Salaar. "I aimed to create a story where every hero is also a villain in some way. Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you," he said.

Prithviraj, who portrays the character Vardha, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "It's a terrific script, complemented by a fantastic cast, excellent direction, and cinematography that is out of this world. I never step into a project just to test the waters; I do it because I fall in love with the story."

"Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire" promises a gripping narrative, power-packed performances, and outstanding cinematography. The film is scheduled to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, offering audiences a riveting cinematic experience.