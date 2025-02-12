Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Rangal Dubbed in Telugu, Set to Release on This OTT Platfrom

Shivarajkumar, also known as Shivanna, has a huge fan following not just in Karnataka but across South India, especially after his role in the Tamil film Jailer. His popularity has grown internationally, and now there’s a rising demand for his films in foreign languages.

His latest movie, Bhairathi Rangal, which was released in Kannada last November, is now being dubbed into Telugu and will be available on the Aha OTT platform starting February 13. The film, which is a prequel to Mufti, features Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, and Chhaya Singh, and performed well at the box office, grossing over 30 crores. The movie is directed by Narthan and produced by Shivanna's wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar.

Shivanna, who recently underwent surgery in the U.S. and is currently resting, has many projects lined up. He's set to act in Bhairavana Kone Sandesh, a Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, and will also star in Ghost 2, Kabja 2, and A for Anand. After some rest, Shivanna will soon be back to work, juggling several films.