Star Maa reveals Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 logo

Hyderabad: Star Maa channel unveiled a new logo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 along with announcing that this season is coming soon. The channel revealed that it has unveiled a neon logo for this new season. This new logo is impressive in blue and red combination.





#BiggBossTelugu7 - A Full Package of Entertainment ! Get ready to be hooked as BB7 Telugu takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, surprises, and thrilling moments that will leave you wanting more. Coming Soon Only on @StarMaa & @DisneyPlusHSTel pic.twitter.com/ow2mnabHxJ — Starmaa (@StarMaa) July 10, 2023

Star Maa tweeted: BB7 Telugu is the ultimate package of entertainment that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering along. #BiggBossTelugu7 Coming Soon on @starmaa & @disneyplushstelugu. #StarMaa. Coming on the logo, the seventh number has been placed between the English Bigg Boss words to represent the seventh season. Moreover, the eye symbol which is the trade mark of this show is also present in this logo. Star Maa said that this show is coming soon.

Neon logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 takes center stage, casting a luminous glow that engulfs your screen. The vibrant blend of blue and red emanates a pulsating energy, embodying the essence of excitement and passion. Its sleek design adds an international touch, promising an entertainment experience like no other.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7, soon to arrive on Star Maa and also on Disney + Hotstar.



