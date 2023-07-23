Thiruveer comes onboard for Zee 5’s ‘Mission Tashafi’

Thiruveer, a happening actor in Telugu Cinema by donning different roles earned a versatile actor image. Along with movies, he is also making his mark in OTT too. ZEE5 is currently making 'Mission Tashafi' in a prestigious manner. Thiruveer is onboard for a key role in this series. ZEE5 has officially announced his addition to 'Mission Tashafi'. Director Praveen Sattaru who is popular for delivering engaging and thrilling films with high octane action sequences is directing this web series. Pranathi Reddy is bank-rolling 'Mission Tashafi'.



The regular shoot as per plan is going on a brisk pace. Now, makers are delighted with versatile actor Thiruveer joining the team. Makers are confident that Thiruveer with his unique acting abilities will deliver more than what is expected from him. Thiruveer is also excited to work with director like Praveen Sattaru.

'Mission Tashafi' is an intense and emotional action spy thriller that runs between a foreign terrorist organisation planning a massive attack on India and Indian RAW agents.

'Mission Tashafi' - The 8-episode web series is being produced by Pranathi Reddy under Film Republic Banner. Praveen Sattaru is filming 'Mission Tashafi' as the first ever spy thriller series in Telugu OTT with high-octane action performances that are going to be filmed in exotic locations by renowned action choreographers.