This week on OTT

The weekend looks exciting for binge-watchers as multiple OTT platforms roll out fresh content spanning romance, horror, thrillers, biopics, and even mythology-inspired animation. From Netflix to JioHotstar and ZEE5, here’s a roundup of this week’s top OTT releases.

Netflix

She Said Maybe

Netflix presents a refreshing German romantic comedy She Said Maybe, centered on Mavi, a young woman whose perfect life suddenly turns upside down. She learns she is the heiress of a wealthy Turkish family, a revelation that complicates her love life and forces her to embrace unexpected responsibilities. Featuring Beritan Balcı, Sinan Güleç, and Serkan Çayoğlu in lead roles, the film explores the clash of cultures, family obligations, and matters of the heart. Fans of light-hearted yet emotional dramas will likely find this a sweet weekend watch.

Haunted Hotel

For those craving quirky chills, Haunted Hotel arrives as an animated horror-comedy series. The story follows Katherine, a single mother who inherits an eerie hotel filled with bizarre supernatural beings. She joins hands with her estranged brother Nathan’s ghost to manage the spooky residents — including Abaddon, an immortal child with a demonic soul. With equal doses of horror and dark humor, this adult animation promises a fresh take on family and fright.

28 Years Later

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Danny Boyle’s much-anticipated 28 Years Later is finally streaming on Netflix at no extra cost to subscribers. The third chapter in the acclaimed franchise, following 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, this post-apocalyptic horror film blends survival drama with coming-of-age themes. Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes, the movie grossed $151 million worldwide against its $60 million budget. With India being a price-sensitive market, the film’s availability as part of regular subscriptions is expected to boost its digital traction.

Billionaires’ Bunker

Also dropping on Netflix is Billionaires’ Bunker, a gripping thriller that unfolds in the luxurious Kimera Underground Park. As billionaires hide during a global war, peace crumbles when an age-old feud resurfaces, sparking betrayal and paranoia. This high-stakes drama mixes survival instincts with the complexities of power, greed, and revenge, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Mahavatar Narsimha

On a different note, the mythological animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha makes its grand digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, the film has been a blockbuster in theatres and is now available in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu. With Jayapurna Das’ story, Sam CS’ rousing soundtrack, and cutting-edge visuals, the film marks the beginning of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. As Netflix carries it beyond Indian borders, the divine saga is poised to mesmerize a global audience.

JioHotstar

Swiped

JioHotstar steps into biographical territory with Swiped, a film based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd — the entrepreneur who co-founded Tinder and later launched Bumble, becoming the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film features Lily James in the lead role and highlights Herd’s struggles in the male-dominated tech industry. Beyond just business, it’s an inspiring story of courage, resilience, and breaking barriers.

Police Police

Adding a dose of humor and crime-solving is Police Police, a comedy-drama where Inspector Arjun secretly recruits Ravi, a street-smart criminal, to crack complex cases. The unusual duo, played by Mirchi Senthil, Jayaseelan Thangavel, and Shabana Shahjahan, bring wit and twists to the genre. The mix of comedy with procedural drama makes it a fun pick for those who enjoy lighthearted crime tales.

ZEE5

House Mates

On ZEE5, House Mates caters to fans of horror-comedy. The story follows newlyweds Karthik and Anu, who move into their dream apartment only to face strange and unsettling occurrences. What begins as a suspicion of paranormal activity unravels into a shocking truth that challenges their bond. Combining horror thrills with comedic undertones, the film aims to entertain both genres’ audiences.

This week’s OTT lineup offers something for everyone: romance with She Said Maybe, chills with Haunted Hotel and House Mates, inspiration through Swiped, high-voltage thrills with Billionaires’ Bunker, and epic mythology in Mahavatar Narsimha. For horror fans, 28 Years Later is the headline release, while crime-comedy enthusiasts can turn to Police Police.

With platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 going head-to-head with diverse genres, the only tough decision for audiences will be what to stream first this weekend.