Venkatesh Daggubati Set to Make Talk Show Debut on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to mark a new milestone in his illustrious career as he makes his talk show debut on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4. This much-anticipated appearance will bring together two legends of Telugu cinema—Venkatesh and the dynamic host, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The episode featuring Venkatesh is scheduled to be filmed on December 22, 2024, and promises an engaging conversation between the two stalwarts. Known for his charm and versatility, Venkatesh will share insights into his journey, experiences, and camaraderie with Balakrishna, making it a must-watch for fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Unstoppable with NBK, which has garnered widespread popularity, continues to explore intriguing conversations with prominent personalities from various fields. The talk show, exclusive to the aha OTT platform, has become a hub for heartfelt discussions, candid revelations, and lighthearted moments, making it a fan favorite.

The seventh episode of Season 4, featuring Venkatesh, is expected to add a unique dimension to the series. With both Balakrishna and Venkatesh known for their wit and spontaneity, viewers can anticipate an entertaining and memorable episode.