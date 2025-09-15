War 2 OTT Release Rumors: Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan Action Movie Reported on Netflix

Exciting news for Jr. NTR fans as War 2 is gearing up for an OTT release. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the latest flick features Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.

The story follows Kabir, a secret agent accused of betrayal, while Vikram (Jr. NTR) is on a mission to catch him. The movie is high on action, patriotism, and romance.

As per reports, the OTT release is reported between September 25 and October 9, 2025 on Netflix. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Fans will have to wait for the final announcement.

Mark your calendars! Get ready for thrilling action and drama in one of the most awaited movies of the year.