Live
- CITU Protests Pending Wages, Demands Immediate Payment for Sanitation Workers in Govt Schools
- TAPAS District President Urges Centre to Intervene on Supreme Court Verdict Over Teacher Eligibility
- Villagers of Pardipuram Protest Illegal Soil Excavation, Seek Gram Panchayat Status; Julekal Faces Drinking Water Crisis
- 11 Complaints Addressed at Grievance Day in Jogulamba Gadwal Police Office
- Priority to Public Grievances: Collector Santosh Orders Speedy Redressal
- Complaint Filed Against Mega Engineering Company Over Alleged Illegal Mining
- Gattu School Faces Classroom Shortage, BSP Leaders Urge Authorities for Action
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10 new centres for 12,500 disabled kids
- Don’t worry, government will assist in treatment: CM at Janata Darshan
- Viksit UP @2047: Yogi govt pushes for speed on ground, expansion in sky
War 2 OTT Release Rumors: Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan Action Movie Reported on Netflix
Highlights
War 2 starring Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani are reported to release on Netflix between September 25 and October 9, 2025. Official confirmation is still pending. Fans, get ready for action, drama, and thrills!
Exciting news for Jr. NTR fans as War 2 is gearing up for an OTT release. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the latest flick features Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.
The story follows Kabir, a secret agent accused of betrayal, while Vikram (Jr. NTR) is on a mission to catch him. The movie is high on action, patriotism, and romance.
As per reports, the OTT release is reported between September 25 and October 9, 2025 on Netflix. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Fans will have to wait for the final announcement.
Mark your calendars! Get ready for thrilling action and drama in one of the most awaited movies of the year.
Next Story