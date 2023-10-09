Web series ‘Classfull’ touted to be a tribute to teachers - the unsung heroes of the society

Actor Gautam Rode, Rohitashv Gour starrer web series titled 'Classfull' is touted to be a tribute to society's unsung heroes, our teachers. Directed by Shubham Sinha and Written and produced by Kundan Kumar Thakur under the banner of KunRa Cinema, the series will go in floors from mid October onwards. It also stars Pavni Mehrotra, Hari Dubey, Ansh Kumar and Satvik Sinha in prominent roles.

The five-episode series will chronicle the story of a passionate and dedicated young teacher from Delhi and his innovative style of teaching in an underdeveloped government school in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his excitement, director Shubham Sinha shared, it is always a thrill to work with experienced and famous actors like Gautam Rode and Rohitsav, who are loved by everyone. ‘Classfull’ is a great work by Kundan Kumar, who wants to share the motive of education for every child in India. In this series, Gautam Rode plays the lead role of Vijay, who is going to be an example for every youngster in India. He comes with a big responsibility to tell people about their responsibilities towards the education system in rural India. On the other hand, Rohitsav sir represents rural India, where people are not much serious about education, and see it as a headache after getting a government job.

Writer Kundan Kumar Thakur who is producing this series under his production house KunRa Cinema, talks about how the whole idea came up. He said, the concept for ‘Classfull’ came up from a strong desire to tell a story that celebrates the potential of our rural education system as well as the incredible impact that passionate educators can have on young lives. It came up from the belief that every child, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education. ‘Classfull’ is an emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, cry, and eventually leave you with a renewed feeling of optimism and faith in education's ability to improve lives.

Audiences can expect a heartwarming and inspirational journey that highlights the stark differences between urban and rural education systems while emphasising universal values like empathy, dedication, and a desire to learn, he added.