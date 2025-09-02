What to Watch on OTT This Week (Sept 1–7): Thrillers, Romances & Reality Drama

Inspector Zende

On September 5, Netflix premieres Inspector Zende, a gripping comedy-thriller where Manoj Bajpayee plays Inspector Madhukar Zende hunting down the elusive Charles Sobhraj, essayed by Jim Sarbh.

Wednesday: Season 2- Part 2

Also arriving the same week is Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 on September 3, where Jenna Ortega returns to wrap up the gothic fantasy series with new faces, chilling twists, and Tim Burton’s unmistakable storytelling. And maybe this time, we can finally witness Lady Gaga enter the world of the Adams Family.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

For those who prefer romance, ZEE5 brings Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on September 5, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s “The Eyes Have It,” a tender tale of two visually impaired strangers finding connection.

Maalik

Prime Video’s offering Maalik also drops on September 5, featuring Rajkummar Rao in a gritty gangster drama set against a dark web of politics and revenge. Directed by Pulkit, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi and Medha Shankr in key roles.

Kammattam

Malayalam cinema lovers can tune into Kammattam on ZEE5, another September 5 release, which follows Inspector Antonio George as he investigates what appears to be an accidental death but spirals into a labyrinth of deceit.

Queen Mantis Season 1

Adding an international flavor, Netflix introduces Queen Mantis Season 1 starting September 5, a South Korean psychological thriller where a notorious female serial killer reluctantly partners with her estranged detective son to hunt a copycat criminal.

Rise & Fall

Reality lovers are not left behind, Rise & Fall begins streaming on Amazon and MX Player on September 6, bringing a high-stakes competition where celebrity contestants are split into Rulers and Workers fighting for dominance, with Ashneer Grover adding his trademark sharp wit to the mix.

A Minecraft Movie

Meanwhile, fantasy enthusiasts can dive into A Minecraft Movie releasing on September 4 on JioHotstar, a playful big-screen adventure starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 lands on Netflix on September 4 for a dose of adorable escapism.

Love Con Revenge

True-crime meets romance in Netflix’s Love Con Revenge, a docu-reality where a romance scam survivor teams up with a private investigator to help others.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Rounding up the week is The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity on September 7 on Netflix, a Japanese romance series promising heartwarming drama.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

The ever-popular Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 on JioHotstar, premieres on September 7 with new twists, contestants, and the drama fans love.

With a slate this packed, the first week of September ensures that no matter your mood, be it crime, comedy, fantasy, romance, or reality, there’s a binge-worthy story waiting for you.

