Paul Walker death: Bollywood tributes pour in

Hollywood actor Paul Walker's death has came as a shock for everyone and mourning his demise Bollywood celebrities say that he has "gone far too soon".

Walker, best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the "The Fast and The Furious", died in a car accident Saturday in Santa Clarita, California. He was 40.

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their sorrow and grief. Here is what they have to say:

Varun Dhawan: Can't believe Paul walker is gone. Life is crazy. Don't know why but this news has really depressed me. RIP Paul Walker.

Preity Zinta: So sad to hear that Paul Walker died a fast and furious death in an accident in LA. Life is so short and fragile. May his soul rest in peace.

Mika Singh: Very sad to hear about Paul Walker! What a brilliant actor! And an exceptionally good-looking man! Life is so unpredictable, really.

Jackky Bhagnani: I am in shock that Paul Walker is no more. I loved him in all the 'The Fast And The Furious' series. RIP.

Sonal Chauhan: RIP Paul Walker. Life is so uncertain. And we take it for granted. Value it, live it."

Aftab Shivdasani: RIP Paul Walker. Sad and tragic. Prayers for his near and dear ones.

Dia Mirza: RIP Paul Walker.

Bejoy Nambiar: Brian O Connor bites the dust. Tragic. RIP Paul Walker.

Sophie Choudry: This news is just so so tragic! RIP Paul Walker. Gone far too soon.