Live
- Lucknow Super Giants bring Bharat Arun on board as new bowling coach: Sources
- Ben Stokes Ruled Out of Final India Test Due to Injury | Ollie Pope Named Captain
- Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud in Karnataka, Plans August 4 Protest in Bengaluru
- Observers to be deployed to monitor Cambodia-Thailand border ceasefire
- Tibet Earthquakes and Floods: Two Tremors in 5 Hours, Rising River Alert Issued
- Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to Indian soldiers at Siachen base camp: ‘Forever grateful and indebted’
- Property Prices Rise Near Airports in India: Report Shows 74% Growth in 5 Years
- A Simple Lifestyle Hack to Naturally Manage Blood Sugar Without Medication
- Saiyaara Day 12 Box Office Collection: Strong Hold in NCR, Bengaluru & Jaipur
- Google AI Mode Evolves: New Features Bring PDF Analysis, Canvas Planning, and Live Video Search to Users
Hyderabad Real Estate Growth: ORR Expansion, RRR, Metro Boost Future Prospects
Hyderabad’s real estate is booming with Outer Ring Road expansion, proposed Regional Ring Road, Metro Phase 2, and Bharat Future City projects. Prices inside ORR are rising, pushing demand to outer areas.
Experts say Hyderabad is ahead of many cities in terms of infrastructure. The Outer Ring Road (ORR), international airport, and metro projects have already transformed the city, and new projects are expected to push real estate growth further.
Property prices inside the ORR have become unaffordable for many buyers, with rates shooting up the roof in most areas. Apartments are still affordable for the middle class, but experts warn that buyers may soon need to look beyond the ORR.
Leading builders are launching villa and apartment projects outside the ORR. Older HMDA-approved layouts are also in demand as they are nearly half the price of new ventures, though buyers are advised to verify approvals.
The market is now focused on three major projects:
- Regional Ring Road (RRR) – A 340 km ring road connecting the city with districts.
- Regional Ring Rail – Proposed rail connectivity around the RRR to boost access to remote areas.
In addition, the Hyderabad Metro will expand to ORR and nearby areas in Phase 2 with new routes like Nagole–Shamshabad Airport and Miyapur–Patancheru. This ₹43,000 crore project could be completed in 5–10 years.
Experts believe these projects will shape Hyderabad’s real estate market for years to come.