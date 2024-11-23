Dr. Harikiran Chekuri suggests that a hair transplant can help regain hair growth to reclaim confidence and self-esteem

Appearance and healthy, well-groomed hair add up to the glam quotient for most of us who coexist in the two worlds, real and virtual. With societal pressure to look good piling up on one side, an increasing number of young men and women are experiencing baldness and hair thinning, leading to the search for a safe and reliable solution to regain hair.

Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center, a leading clinic for hair transplant in Hyderabad, performs hair transplant procedures using cutting-edge technology with the best possible results. Founded by Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a board-certified plastic surgeon and expert in hair transplants, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients regain their hair, which boosts their image quotient and self-esteem.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading hair transplant surgeon in Hyderabad, states, 'Thinning of hair and baldness has a tremendous effect on people's mental health. My young patients express their despair, while some of them feel weak, personally and professionally. Some have even expressed a lack of sexual prowess."

Most people research on the internet to find a safe and reliable approach to regaining healthy hair and arresting hair loss. They come across medication, hair transplant procedures, and various other therapies, such as mesotherapy, PRP therapy, and so on, as the preferred options.

They must approach a certified plastic surgeon and a hair transplant expert for these.

Emphasizing this crucial factor, Dr. Harikiran, the founder of Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplant Centre, a leading clinic in Hyderabad, states, 'It is essential to choose an expert surgeon who rightly guides them. Upon detailed examination, I suggest medication or a hair transplant procedure or a combination of both for the best possible results after the completion of the treatment.'

The treatment recommendation depends on the patient's age and health, including genetic factors, stress, lifestyle, dietary intake, etc. Moreover, the area of baldness and the number of follicles required are equally important for deciding on a suitable hair treatment procedure.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri explains that FUE hair transplants are acclaimed worldwide. They are minimally invasive procedures that involve collecting hair grafts from dense hair areas and implanting them in the bald area.

Doctors recommend using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to improve hair growth during the hair transplant procedure. The extracted hair grafts are immersed in the PRP solution before implanting them in the scalp. The plasma is derived from the patient's blood and contains growth factors that encourage new hair growth. Hence, it is safe for use. Robotic hair transplant, a highly accurate procedure, is also available at the Redefine Clinic. In this procedure, the doctor supervises the robot who extracts the grafts and implants them.

He adds that following post-procedure guidelines is equally important for optimal results, like the hair transplant procedure. This indicates that the actual results of the procedure can take up to six months or one year for hair growth.

During the consultation, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri patiently explained the procedure, its pros and cons, and the cost factor involved.

He emphasizes that the patient should have realistic expectations from the treatment. It is not always possible for them to satisfy every expectation, some of which may not be suitable for the patient. The likely outcome of the procedure and the expectations are discussed in great detail before proceeding with the procedure.

He shares the story of Anil, a 35-year-old male patient who considered himself a celebrity look-alike and aspired to have a similar hairline and style. He approached Dr Harikiran with his wish, which explained the possibility of getting a nearly identical hairline and style but different due to certain medical constraints. The patient understood the limitations and agreed to the hair transplant, which gave good results.

Dr. Harikiran replicated the hairline but could not regain the entire bald area because of fewer hair grafts. The outcome was very satisfactory, and the patient was quite happy. The patient also agreed that he felt more positive and confident. His professional performance improved, but he could no longer feel less confident when meeting his friends and make new acquaintances.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri enumerates the three most important factors to consider for a hair transplant procedure: Seeking a board-certified plastic surgeon, readiness to follow post-procedure guidelines, and realistic expectations from the procedure.

Airing his thoughts on societal pressure to look good, he states, "Fortunately, we have safe and reliable procedures to regain hair, which help to improve the image and the self-esteem of the patients. And, I would encourage patients to opt for the most suitable hair restoration procedure to look good and overcome low self-esteem."

However, he adds that patients should be aware and alert about their age, lifestyle, and other medical conditions, if any, and make genuine attempts to maintain healthy hair. Conscious efforts to reduce stress, regular sleep cycles, healthy diets, etc. play a vital role in maintaining healthy hair and accepting natural flaws.

• Contact Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

• Phone: +91 9237 123456

Kothapet

• 3rd Floor, Axis Bank Building, Beside OMNI Hospital,

• Kothapet' X' Road, Road No. 2,

• Laxmi Nagar Colony, Kothapet,

• Hyderabad, Telangana 500035

Gachibowli

• 3rd Floor, Millennium Square, Above Ratnadeep Supermarket,

• Lumbini Avenue, Near Bio Diversity, Gachibowli,

• Hyderabad, Telangana 500032

Kukatpally

• 1st Floor, Kapil Complex, 21/A, Vasanth Nagar Main Rd,

• Dharma Reddy Colony Phase VI, Kukatpally,

• Hyderabad, Telangana 500072

About Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri is one of the leading cosmetic and plastic surgeon in Hyderabad. He founded the Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center at Kukatpally, Kothapet, and Gachibowli in Hyderabad to resolve hair and image-related concerns. An expert in reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries, including hair transplantation, he has cumulatively performed more than 20,000 surgeries, which include hair transplants, face and body contouring, and breast-enhancing surgeries.

Also known as a celebrity hair transplant doctor, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri has successfully treated many celebrities, including film stars, public figures, and socialites, ensuring their youthful look and image. Patients who wish to get treated at a well-acclaimed clinic fortified with the state-of-the-art equipment and resources required to deliver astute procedures and experience should approach Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center without hesitation.

(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)