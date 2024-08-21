13th edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon to be begin on August 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners Society, NMDC & IDFC FIRST Bank together with the Govt. of Telangana announced that the 13th edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank will be held on August 24th and 25th.

The annual sporting extravaganza which is gaining massive appeal among serious and amateur runners across India and overseas will have over 25,500 participants including a couple of thousand from all over India and from 17 countries.

NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 powered by IDFC FIRST Bank had applied to World Athletics, and having met all the criteria has been awarded the World Athletics Label. So, the 13th Edition of the Hyderabad Marathon is officially a World Athletics Label Race. Elite Runners from overseas have been invited and the organisere are looking forward to a new course record being set in this edition.

The marathon route will traverse the important landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Bio-diversity Junction, University of Hyderabad and finishes at Gachibowli Stadium, while spreading the healthy lifestyle theme among Hyderabad citizens. The 10K Run will be starting from Hitex Grounds and will merge with the Half and Full Marathon route near IKEA Circle and will finish at Gachibowli Stadium.

The event days are the 24th and 25th August 2024. The 5K, a curtain raiser will be held on 24th August at 7 a.m. at Hitex. On 25th August the runs will be flagged-off as follows: Full Marathon at 4:30 a.m., Half Marathon and 5:30 a.m. (from People Plaza, Necklace Road) & 10K Run at 7.00 a.m. from Hitex, Madhapur.

The finishers Medal and T-Shirt was unveiled by Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl Charge) & Director Finance, NMDC Ltd, and Nirish Lalan, Head Branch Banking South, IDFC FIRST Bank, Nikhat Zareen the face of the event, Race Director Rajesh Vetcha and other sponsors graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director said: “Hyderabad Runners Society is proud to lead the active lifestyle movement and the 13th edition of the Marathon is a step in that direction with the World Athletics Label placing it on the international running calendar. This year, we have seen a growth in the number of participants to about 25,500, coming from almost 30 states and UTs as well as international Elite Athletes participation. We are eager to make them experience world class race facilities on this World Athletics Label Race. The Prize money across all categories is about ₹ 48 lakhs”

Event Programme

23rd – Expo at HITEX,

24th– 5k at HITEX and expo at HITEX

25th – 10K, Half and Full

Key Highlights:

25,500 runners

50 elite runners (40 Indian and 10 overseas)

₹48 lakhs prize money (additional prize money if course and national records are set)

13 charity partners

₹75,98,673 charity amount

95 corporates and government entities