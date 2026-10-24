1st ODI: Charani, Pratika star as India rout Zimbabwe by 9 wickets

Vadodara: Pratika Rawal slammed her third 50-overs century after Shree Charani recorded career-best figures of 4/23 as India thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the opening women’s ODI of their three-match series here on Friday.

After Charani’s exploits helped India bowl out Zimbabwe for a mere 197 on a batting haven, Pratika made the most of her promotion to the opening slot, smacking an unbeaten 100 not out to anchor the chase.

India went over the line making 200/1 in 27.1 overs, with their regular opening pair of skipper Smriti Mandhana (32) and vice-captain Shafali Verma (64 not out) also cashing in on the opportunity.

Pratika’s unbeaten hundred included 15 fours as the right-hander scored at a strike rate of over 100, well above her career strike rate. Pratika displayed her rich arsenal of strokes, especially along the ground, without taking any unwarranted risks.

On a benign batting track and against a bowling attack which didn’t pose any particular threat, India got off the blocks quickly and were soon scoring almost 10 runs an over.

But against the run of play, Mandhana’s wicket fell when she found Beloved Biza at long-on off Olinder Chare in the 16th over, having added 94 for the first wicket. Shafali, who dropped down to number three, continued to blaze her way to another big score, clobbering four sixes and five fours to make 64 not out off 33 balls.

Earlier, Charani stifled the Zimbabwe batters with her career-best figures as the visitors could only manage 197 all-out despite Biza’s gritty 62. Charani broke the back of Zimbabwe’s resolve with wickets at key intervals and, along with Kranti Gaud (3/42), ensured the visitors did not make the most of a batting-friendly wicket here in Kotambi.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe 197 all out in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62; Shree Charani 4/23) lost to India 200 for 1 in 27.1 overs (Pratika Rawal 100 not out, Shafali Verma 64 not out; Olinder Chare 1/58) by 9 wickets