2025 Champions Trophy to Follow Hybrid Model with Matches in Pakistan and India
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in a hybrid model, with all matches in Pakistan except those featuring India. The decision comes after security concerns raised by India.
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in a new way, called a "hybrid model."
This means that most of the matches will be in Pakistan, except for the games that involve India.
India's cricket team will not travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.
At first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not like this idea, but later agreed to it with some conditions.
One condition is that the same rule will apply to ICC tournaments in India until 2027. This means Pakistan will not go to India for tournaments during this time.
A few Pakistani cricketers said that Pakistan missed chance to host India. They believe the only way to bring India to Pakistan is by hosting an ICC event.
Others said that even though it's not ideal, the hybrid model is the best solution. Pakistani fans will miss watching Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in Pakistan.