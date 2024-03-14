5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tourney: Clynical G9 qualify for Super League

Hyderabad: G9 maintained a clean slate winning all their 3 games and topped Group C on Wednesday to qualify for the Super League of the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament conducted by Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association at the YMCA Secunderabad courts.

G 9 defeated Telangana Youth A team 81-64 after leading 46-33 at halftime.

It was once again Sravan Kumar who spearheaded the attack for the winner and with Chandrashekar Duran Johnson, Sameer and Shoaib lending admirable support the winner never looked back after an excellent start. The youthful Telangana boys strive hard with Dhruv Boppana, Suryansh and Rohan chipping in.with a god performance but fell short at the final whistle.

On Tuesday HAL registered its second consecutive win defeating Telangana Youth ‘B’ 47-44 after leading 24-22 at halftime. In a touch-and-go affair right through, experience tilted the game the former’s way. The diminutive Anurag, quick to move from the flanks, pounced on the outlet passes and fast break opportunities in the game’s last two minutes, erasing a three-point deficit. HAL’s Khadir, Sam and David Livingstone ‘boxed’ out their opponents for whom Saharsh impressed with four 3-pointers in his tally of 26.

G 9 seemed set for the Super League with its second win 58-37 at Saints’ expense, the trio of Chandrashaker, Sravan Kumar and Duran once again combining well. As Sameer and Shoaib got their zero angle shots on target, G9 snuffed out Saints’ challenge, the efforts of Dujon and Charith for the latter going in vain.

The scorers:

G 9 81(Sravan Kumar 25 Chandrashekar 19 Sameer 12) bt Telangana Youth A 64 (Dhruv Boppanna 28 Suryansh 12) Tuesday’s games: HAL 47 (Anurag 14) bt Telangana Youth ‘B’ 44 (Saharsh 26); G9 58 (Chandrashaker 26, Sravan Kumar 13) bt Saints 37 (Dujon 15)