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Aaryan Nayak finishes runner-up in singles and doubles at All-India Championship Series
In Short
The double podium finish in the event held from October 17 to 23 marks another milestone in the young tennis player’s development since joining the academy in October 2025.
Ahmedabad: Aaryan Nayak of the Adani Sportsline Tennis Academy secured runner-up finishes in both the Under-12 boys’ singles and doubles events at the All-India Championship Series (7) 2026, held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The double podium finish in the event held from October 17 to 23 marks another milestone in the young tennis player’s development since joining the academy in October 2025. Nayak has previously reached an AITA Championship final and won a silver medal at the state-level Khel Mahakumbh competition.
Nayak’s progress has been shaped by a training approach that combines technical coaching with physical conditioning and mental preparation. A visual learner, he frequently uses video analysis to study leading international players and understand their techniques, helping him incorporate lessons into his own game.
The academy’s training programme also focuses on developing the strength and endurance required for competitive tennis, alongside the technical and tactical aspects of the sport.
Nayak has set his sights on breaking into the top three of the AITA Under-14 rankings in the short term. His longer-term ambitions include progressing to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) circuits before competing at the Grand Slam tournaments.
Adani Sportsline Tennis Academy provides young players with specialised coaching, training infrastructure and opportunities to compete in tournaments as they work towards higher levels of the sport.
Following his performances in Udaipur, Nayak will return to training to prepare for his upcoming competitions as he continues his pursuit of national and international success.
The academy is part of Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, established in 2019 with a focus on developing grassroots sporting talent and creating pathways for Indian athletes to compete at the highest level. Its broader objective is to strengthen the country’s sporting ecosystem and support the development of future champions.
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