Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Surrey, England : Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar fought back well on the back nine heroics to ensure they had both progressed into the weekend at the AIG Women’s Open. Aditi went 3-under for the back nine and Diksha played the back nine in 2-under and made the cut.

Aditi (72-69) was Tied-ninth as she moved into a position to improve her best finish of T-22 at the Women’s Open, while Diksha made her first cut in a Major. Diksha is Tied-47th and this is also the first time two Indians have made the cut a Major.

Meanwhile, Ally Ewing of the US fired a round of six-under 66 to move into a five-shot lead at the halfway mark.

Three players England’s Charley Hull (68), American Andrea Lee (68) and Japan’s Minami Katsu (69) share the second place at 5-under-par.

Aditi, who had an even par 72 in the first round, was even par for the front nine with a birdie on the first and a bogey on Par-5 sixth. At that stage she was still even for 27 holes. Then came birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th and he 17th with one dropped shot on Par-4 13th.