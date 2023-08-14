Live
Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar fought back well on the back nine heroics to ensure they had both progressed into the weekend at the AIG Women’s Open
Surrey, England : Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar fought back well on the back nine heroics to ensure they had both progressed into the weekend at the AIG Women’s Open. Aditi went 3-under for the back nine and Diksha played the back nine in 2-under and made the cut.
Aditi (72-69) was Tied-ninth as she moved into a position to improve her best finish of T-22 at the Women’s Open, while Diksha made her first cut in a Major. Diksha is Tied-47th and this is also the first time two Indians have made the cut a Major.
Meanwhile, Ally Ewing of the US fired a round of six-under 66 to move into a five-shot lead at the halfway mark.
Three players England’s Charley Hull (68), American Andrea Lee (68) and Japan’s Minami Katsu (69) share the second place at 5-under-par.
Aditi, who had an even par 72 in the first round, was even par for the front nine with a birdie on the first and a bogey on Par-5 sixth. At that stage she was still even for 27 holes. Then came birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th and he 17th with one dropped shot on Par-4 13th.