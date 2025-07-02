  • Menu
Akash Deep Replaces Bumrah, Leads India’s Pace Attack in 2nd Test at Edgbaston

Akash Deep returns to India’s playing XI for the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, stepping up in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah. The young pacer is expected to play a key role with the new ball.

Akash Deep was included in India’s playing final XI for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He stepped into the shoes of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.

The young fast bowler made an instant impact on his Test debut in Ranchi, where he stunned England’s top order with pace, swing, and control. His performance drew praise for his aggressive lines and ability to strike early.

Now, with India looking to bounce back in the series, Akash Deep is expected to take on a major role with the new ball. Conditions at Edgbaston are likely to support his style of bowling, offering him a chance to shine once again on the international stage.

With his raw pace and recent form, Akash Deep will be central to India’s bowling plans in this crucial Test match.

