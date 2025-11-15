  1. Home
Ankita, Dhiraj win gold in recurve events

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 12:44 PM IST
Ankita, Dhiraj win gold in recurve events
Ankita Bhakat capped a sensational day, stunning Paris Olympics silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 while Dhiraj Bommadevara also won his final as India clinched gold medals in both men’s and women’s event at the Asian Archery Championship here on Friday.

Dhiraj defeated compatriot Rahul 6-2 in the final to make it a 1-2 for India. Ankita had earlier knocked out her longtime senior teammate, former world No. 1 Deepika, in the semifinals. Locked at 5-5, both archers shot a nine in the shoot-off, but Ankita’s arrow was closer to the centre, sending her into the title clash.

Ankita began the final in commanding fashion, firing two 10s to take the opening set 29-27. The second set ended in a scrappy 27-27 draw as both archers faltered. Ankita slipped to an 8 while Nam dropped to a 7. Nam levelled the match by claiming the third set 28-26, with Ankita unable to find a single 10. But the Indian hit back brilliantly in the fourth, nailing two 10s in a superb 29-28 effort to lead 5-3.

Showing steely composure in the decider, Ankita once again delivered two 10s to clinch the gold, completing a breakthrough triumph against one of Asia’s most consistent performers.

India also secured the women’s recurve bronze after Sangeeta edged out veteran five-time Olympian Deepika Kumari 6-5 in a dramatic shoot-off.

Indian contingent ended its campaign with 10 medals --- six gold, three silver and one bronze medal to top the standings. In the men’s final, having lost the first set, Dhiraj was near flawless to knock out 33 year-old veteran Jang Chaehwan 6-2 to enter the final.

The Indian lost the first set by one point, but came back strongly with three 10s and take the second set and bring it 2-2 level. He continued his menacing form with two successive 10s and one 9 to take the third set 29-27 and make it 4-2. He drilled in another hat-trick of 10s to seal the win.

Asian Archery ChampionshipAnkita BhakatDhiraj BommadevaraIndia Gold MedalsRecurve Archery

