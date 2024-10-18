Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal

Hyderabad: The South African women’s cricket team stormed into their second consecutive final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after beating title-holders Australia by eight wickets in a pulsating semifinal in Dubai on Thursday night.

After asking Australia to bat first after winning the toss, a disciplined bowling effort meant the defending champions could only muster 134/5 in their 20 overs. Anneke Bosch led the chase with a scintillating unbeaten 74 (off just 48 balls) to steer South Africa home, with 16 balls to spare.



Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt’s decision to field first was justified as Ayabonga Khaka sent Grace Harris back to the hut and then Marizanne Kapp accounted for Georgia Wareham to leave Australia at a precarious 18/2 in the third over.



However, Tahlia McGrath (27 off 33 balls) and Beth Mooney (44 off 42 balls) put on a 50-run stand for the third wicket and steadied the wobbling Australian ship.



Although the duo’s partnership was broken in the 13th over by Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ellyse Perry (31 off 23 balls), along with Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, put Australia past the 130-run mark.



Ayabonga Khaka returned with figures of 2/24 and was the most successful South African bowler.



Chasing 135, Wolvaardt (42 off 37 balls) and Bosch added 96 runs in 65 balls for the second wicket to effectively seal the deal for South Africa.



After Wolbaardt was dismissed for 42, Chole Tryon just had to support Bosch as she hit the winning runs with more than two overs to spare to help South Africa avenge their last edition’s final loss in the hands of Australia.



South Africa now await the winner of the West Indies vs New Zealand match in the final.



Brief scores: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2/24) lost to South Africa 135/2 in 17.2 overs (Anneke Bosch 74 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2/26).

