Anwar Ali’s suspension withdrawn, to be considered again on September 14

Hyderabad: The ongoing saga between the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Players Status Committee (PSC), Indian footballer Anwar Ali, East Bengal FC and Delhi FC took another turn when the AIFF informed the Delhi High Court that the PSC is withdrawing Anwar Ali’s suspension.

The Delhi High Court was told that the issue will be heard by a new committee on Saturday and another detailed order will be passed after hearing the arguments of all the parties involved.



A lawyer appearing for AIFF submitted before Justice Sanjeev Narula on the above.



The petitions were filed by the Indian footballer Ali, East Bengal FC and Delhi FC against the decision of the PSC.



The AIFF decided to suspend Anwar Ali for four months after finding him guilty of an unilateral breach of contract. The AIFF also directed Delhi FC, Anwar Ali’s parent club, and East Bengal FC, Anwar’s new club, to pay Mohun Bagan Super Giant – the club where Anwar Ali was loaned to by Delhi FC and subsequently terminated his contract – a sum of INR 12,9 crore in total.



The AIFF also banned Delhi FC and East Bengal from registering new players for two transfer windows, dating from the 2024-25 winter window to the 2025-26 summer window.



However, on Friday, the court asked the AIFF over the lack of reasons furnished by the committee to the aggrieved parties and asked the federation’s lawyer to seek instructions of affording a fresh hearing to the parties. “I am instructed to state that the AIFF Players Status Committee will withdraw its order dated September 10. The committee will hear parties afresh tomorrow, on September 14,” the counsel for AIFF informed the court subsequently.



The counsel added: “After hearing the matter, the committee will pass a detailed order. In the meantime, status quo ante will prevail.”



The court also clarified that any interim arrangement in the matter will be considered by the committee according to the rules.

