Apollo Tyres Hotfut Youth Leagues kicks off today
Season four of Apollo Tyres Hotfut Youth League will be held at Hotfut Begumpet, here on Sunday. Matches in the football league will be conducted every Sunday till January 21, 2024.
The event will host a total of 24 teams, with 12 teams under-13 category, and 12 teams in under-15. It will be held in league format, wherein each team will have five members + rolling substitutes on their side.
Each team in the league will play 11 matches: one match against every other team in the league. The teams on top of the leaderboard at the end of the final match day will be adjudged winners, runners up, and third place.
Participating Teams Include: HotFut Football Academy, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Sporthood-HFA, United Studz Football Club, Abbas Union, PJR FC, and a few more Hyderabad-based academy teams.
Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League is a grassroots development plan where the primary aim is to promote football at grassroots level and hence have identified the Under 13 and 15 age-groups keeping in mind the mushrooming talent. The event is open for public and the entry is free.