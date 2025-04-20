Arsenal name three changes for Ipswich clash in hopes of delaying Liverpool title celebrations

Following Arsenal's heroics in Madrid on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his line-up for this afternoon’s game against Ipswich Town.

The boss has decided to rotate his full-backs, with Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly as part of a new-look back four alongside William Saliba and Jakob Kiwior, who haven’t tasted defeat in any of the 10 matches they’ve started together at centre-back.

The other switch sees Leandro Trossard come into the team with Thomas Partey dropping to the bench, meaning Mikel Merino is likely to revert to his usual central midfield role, and the Belgian starting as striker.

Kieran Tierney would make his 100th Premier League appearance should he come off the bench.

Kieran McKenna has made just one change to the team that drew 2-2 with Chelsea last weekend, with Jacob Greaves preferred to Cameron Burgess at centre-back.

That means that top scorer Liam Delap remains on the Tractors’ Boys line-up after a rib injury limited his gametime against the Blues, with George Hirst named up front once again.

Jayden Phiogene picked up a knock in that game and is out, as is Kalvin Phillips who has missed the past couple of games with a knock.

A loss could prove to be costly for the Gunners as Liverpool are withing touching distance of the league title and a loss for Arsenal could see them lift the trophy later in the day when they face Leicester City at the King Power.

Playing XI's:

Ipswich: Palmer, Tunazebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsey, Cajuste, Johnson, Encisco, Clarke, Hirst.

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Burgess, Boniface, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Delap.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Henry-Francis, Butler-Oyedeji, Nwaneri, Sterling.