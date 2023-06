Asia Road Racing Championship: Top 10 finish for India team in Round 3

Sportsland Sugo, Japan: Bringing laurels for the country on international soil, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Samaar Quintalbagged another achievement for the team in race 2 of round 3 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), here on Sunday.

Maintaining steadiness and displaying finesse performance in one of the most challenging tracks, solo Indian team rider Kavin Samaar Quintal competed well in finishing the race at Top 10.



Starting 18th from the grid on Sunday, Kavin kept his cool and applied all his learnings and strategies in giving tough competition to all the experienced international riders. Riding from the back with full throttle, he moved 11th position in the first few laps. Further showing positive momentum and riding fearlessly, he crossed the chequered line at 8th position with a total lap time of 20’ 24.717, earning 8 valuable points for the team.



The India team has further solidified its position in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) by securing an additional 8 points in round 3, elevating the overall tally to an impressive 19 points.

Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Today Kavin has demonstrated one of his finest performances in beating all the challenges and making the team proud with the Top 10 finish. Despite starting from the back row on the grid, Kavin showed great zeal and strong passion to compete fearlessly with other international riders and gained top positions, thus earning valuable points for the team. I am confident that in the upcoming rounds, our team will further intensify their efforts with enhanced strategies in creating new achievements.”

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will now look forward to the fourth round of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship which will take place in Indonesia from August 11-13,2023.