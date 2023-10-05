Asian Games: Champion Chopra

Hangzhou: India's star javelin throw Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games gold medal with a best throw of 88.88m in the final at Hangzhou on Wednesday. Neeraj Chopra beat his compatriot Kishore Jena for the top honour. Jena overtook Neeraj at one point in the final with his personal best throw of 86.77m but he ended with a silver medal as Neeraj registered his season best throw. Earlier, Neeraj Chopra made a brilliant first attempt to throw the javelin to a great distance but the distance could not be put on record due to technical malfunction.

In the Women’s 4X400m Relay event, India’s quartet of Vithya, Aishwarya, Prachi and Subha won Silver medal at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

Golden Deotale-Jyothi

Ojas Deotale's youthful energy blended seamlessly with Jyothi Surekha Vennam's skills, securing India's maiden gold medal in the compound mixed team event and contributing to their best-ever show in archery at the Asian Games, here on Wednesday. The 21-year-old reigning world champion Deotale dropped a point but a flawless Jyothi made up for it, shooting all perfect scores from her eight arrows to down the second-seeded Korean pair So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158.

With this, Indian archers are set to win at least four medals from the ongoing Games, which will better their previous best show at Incheon in 2014 when they bagged a men's team compound gold, one silver and a bronze.

Lovlina settles for silver

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain put up a lacklustre display to settle for a silver as Indian boxers signed off with a haul of five medals . Parveen Hooda couldn't overcome the height disadvantage against two-time world champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the women's 57kg semifinal to sign off with a bronze.

Sable wins silver

India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable continued his impressive run, securing a silver medal in men's 5000m. The 29-year-old Indian produced an effort of 13:21.09 to finish second in a spectacular race. Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew came up with a Games record effort of 13:17:40 to win the gold. Sable thus added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week.

Manju, Baboo win bronze

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event . Rani and Baboo -- both national record holders in women's and men's events -- clocked a combined time of 5 hours 51 minutes and 14 seconds to finish third behind China (5:16:41) and Japan (5:22:11).

Sunil clinches bronze

Sunil Kumar won India's first Greco Roman medal in 13 years, bagging a bronze in the 87kg category even as three of his compatriots exited the tournament here on Wednesday.

Dipika-Harinder move up

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu rallied to enter the final of the mixed doubles squash event with a 2-1 win over their opponents from Hong Kong . The Indians won 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 against Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him.

Squash: India on top

India's Saurav Ghosal outclassed Henry Leung of Hong Kong in the men's singles semifinals to remain firmly on course for a second gold medal . Having played his part in the men's team triumph, the world number 19 from India was far too good for the 52-ranked Henry and completed a dominating 11-2, 11-2, 11-6 victory in 33 minutes.

Bains bags silver

India's Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women's 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games. The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race. The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20.

Bridge: India in final

Indian men's team outwitted China 2-1 to reach the final of the bridge competition, assuring the country of at least a silver medal .

Indian men, who had clinched a bronze medal in Jakarta Games 2018, will face Hong Kong in the gold medal match on Friday.