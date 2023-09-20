Live
Just In
Asian Games: India men's volleyball team stuns South Korea to enter knockout stage
Highlights
Indian men's volleyball team stunned three-time champions South Korea 3-2 in their thrilling second and final pool match of the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Indian men's volleyball team stunned three-time champions South Korea 3-2 in their thrilling second and final pool match of the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, after securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia, India took the top position in their group, amassing a total of five points.
According to information received here, India will face either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia as they continue their quest for a medal.
It's worth noting that India's last medal in this competition came in the 1986 edition when they clinched bronze. In the previous edition held in Indonesia, India finished in the 12th position.
More details awaited.
