Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 6

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Athletics Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km (Medal event) Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km (medal event) Himanshi Malik and Aishwarya Mishra - Women's 400m (Heats) Muhammed Anas and Muhammed Ajmal - Men's 400m (Heats) Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan - Women's shot put (Final) Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari - Women's hammer throw (Final) Badminton India women's and men's teams (Quarterfinal) Basketball India vs China - Men's (Pool match) India vs Mongolia- Women's (Pool match) Boxing Parveen vs Zichun Xu - Men's 57kg (Pre-quarters) Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit - Men's 80kg (Pre-quarters) Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar - Women's 50kg (Quarterfinal) Bridge India men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin matches) Chess India Men's and women's team (Round 1) Cycling David Beckham and Esow Alben - Men's keirin (First round heat and final) Vishwajeet Singh and Harshveer Sekhon - Men's Madison (Final) eSports India vs Kyrgyzstan - DOTA2 (Pool match) India vs Philippines - DOTA2 (Pool match) Golf Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 2) Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team and individual (Round 2) Handball India vs China - Women's (Pool match) Hockey India vs Malaysia - Women's (Pool match) Shooting Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran - Men's 50m 3 position (Qualification and team final) Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS - Women's 10m air pistol (Qualification and team final) Squash India's men's and women's team (Semi-final) Swimming Nina Venkatesh - Women's 50m Butterfly (Heat 2 and final) Vriti Agarwal - Women's 800m (Slow Heat 2 and final) Srihari Nataraj and Advait Page - Men's 200m Backstroke (Heats and final) Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra - Men's 400m Freestyle (Heats and final) Aneesh Gowda & Sajan Prakash - Men's 200m Butterfly (Heats and final) India - Women's 4 x 100m Relay (Heats and final) Table Tennis Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut - Women's singles (Pre-quarters) Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang - Men's doubles (Pre-quarters) Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin - Men's doubles (Pre-quarters) Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara - Women's doubles (Pre-quarters) Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut - Women's doubles (Pre-quarters) G Sathiyan vs Wang Chuqin - Men's Singles (Pre-quarters) Sharath Kamal vs Chih-Yuan Chuang - Men's Singles (Pre-quarters) Tennis Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni - Men's doubles (Final) Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale - Mixed doubles (Semi-final)