At 17, sprinter Gout drawing comparisons with Bolt

Brisbane: Gout Gout will try to catch up again with world champion Noah Lyles, deal with those inevitable comparisons with Usain Bolt, and then race back to school in Australia.

The track and field world championships will be a short, sharp learning curve for the 17-year-old high school senior who has taken track and field by storm Down Under.

Gout will contest the 200 meters in a big field that includes U.S. star Lyles at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, where he’s hoping to lower the Australian record again. He made headlines in December when he ran 20.04 seconds to shatter the national mark that had stood since 1968, making him the fastest 16-year-old ever over the distance. He lowered that to 20.02 at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in June.

Gout will enter the worlds, which start Saturday, ranked 16th internationally in the 200 — he didn’t enter the 100 or the 4x100 relay — but his ranking belies the promise. He’s almost four years younger than the next-youngest runner in the World Athletics’ top 16. He was born a decade after Lyles, who has won the 200 at the last three worlds and who won the Olympic gold in the 100 at Paris last year.

“He may be 17, but I think it’s possible for him to reach the 200-meter final in Tokyo, which would be an extraordinary achievement at his age — even Usain Bolt couldn’t do that,’’ long-time sports commentator Bruce McAvaney said in his preview for Australia’s SBS TV. ”It’s going to be fascinating to watch his journey.”

He certainly has the attention of sports fans everywhere in Australia, where Gout is already being tipped to win gold at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Gout has posted two wind-assisted times under 20 seconds, clocking 19.84 and 19.98 in April, but neither was considered legal because the wind was above allowable threshholds.

Even without those two sub-20 times, he’s still in the top seven all-time for Under-20s in the half-lap sprint, a list that includes Bolt.

“My top-end speed is my secret, so I’ve just got to focus on the first 100, first 50, and once

I get out of that bend, I know I can run people down,” Gout said. “So stay relaxed, stay focused, and just power through.”