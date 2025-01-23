Aus, SA, NZ, B’desh, England and Ireland secure wins

Kuala Lumpur: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England and Ireland had a day to remember by emerging victorious in the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The biggest development, though, was Ireland overcoming rain delays to beat Pakistan by 13 runs in a dramatic rain-affected contest and qualify for Super Six stage. Ireland posted 69/5 in a game reduced to nine overs and restricted Pakistan to 59/7 reply, ensuring they advance from Group B and pushed Pakistan to the 13th Place play-offs.

In Sarawak, South Africa defied rain delays to make it three out of three victories in Group C with a 41-run win over Nigeria, who also qualified for Super Six stage for the first time. Simone Lourens top scored with 25 and two boundaries in the last over from Karabo Meso helped them post 49/2 in the eight overs that were possible. In reply, leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu starred with a double-wicket over as Nigeria crumbled to 23/8.

Just like the Proteas, Australia thrashed Nepal by 83 runs in Kuala Lumpur to maintain their perfect record in the tournament. Nepal have been the queens of powerplay bowling in the tournament and took a trio of early scalps for the third game in succession. Australia scored 139/6.

Meanwhile, in Johor, a remarkable display of controlled hitting from England’s Davina Perrin helped them chase down the target of 120 set by USA and win by eight wickets. Davina cleared the boundary three times while scoring a whirlwind 75.

On the other hand, New Zealand recorded a comprehensive victory over Samoa in a must-win game to qualify for the Super Six stage. New Zealand were in deep trouble when they were reduced to 12/3, as Samoan seamer Olive Lefaga Lemoe took her nation’s first-ever scalps at the event.

But Eve Wolland hit two sixes and two fours in a brilliant 48, shepherding the tail to 107/9, a total which proved way beyond Samoa who were dismissed for 40.

Scotland’s win over Nepal still sees them through to the Super 6 stage while Bangladesh progress from Group D in second place.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 121/9 (Sumaiya Akter 29, Afia Ashima Era 21; Nayma Sheikh 2-15, Maisie Maceira 2-27) beat Scotland 103/8 (Pippa Sproul 43, Niamh Muir 22; Anisa Akter Soba 4-25, Habib Islam Pinky 1-16) by 18 runs.

USA 119/5 (Anika Kolan 46, Ritu Singh 20; Prisha Thanawala 2-20, Trudy Johnson 2-17) lost to England 120/2 in 14.2 overs (Davina Perrin 74, Trudy Johnson 44; Maahi Madhavan 1-11, Pooja Shah 1-26) by eight wickets.

New Zealand 107/9 in 17 overs (Eve Wolland 48, Anika Todd 27; Olive Lefaga Lemoe 3-13, Verra Farane 2-17) beat Samoa 40 all out in 14.2 overs (Angel Sootaga So 8, Norah Jade Salima 6; Rishika Jaswal 3-12, Tash Wakelin 3-3) by 67 runs.

Australia 139/6 (Caoimhe Bray 45, Eleanor Larosa 31; Puja Mahato 3-31, Seemana KC 2-34) beat Nepal 56/8 (Puja Mahato 18, Alisha Yadav 9; Lily Bassingthwaighte 2-4, Hasrat Gill 2-9) by 83 runs.

Ireland 69/5 (Alice Walsh 31, Annabel Squires 13; Memoona Khalid 2-6, Quratulain 1-8) beat Pakistan 59/7 (Komal Khan 12, Fatima Khan 10; Ellie McGee 2-13, Freya Sargent 1-7) by 13 runs (DLS method).

South Africa 49/2 (Simone Lourens 25, Jemma Botha 10; Piety Lucky 2-12) beat Nigeria 23/8 (Lilian Ude 6, Piety Lucky 5; Kayla Reyneke 2-13, Seshnie Naidu 2-1) by 41 runs.