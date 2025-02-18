Barcelona back on top of La Liga after win over Rayo Vallecano

FC Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga on goal difference with a 1-0 win at home over Rayo Vallecano, in a game that had more than its share of controversy, with Barca scoring the only goal from the penalty spot, while Rayo had a very good penalty appeal rejected and a goal ruled out after a questionable offside decision.

Barca had chances to score more goals, but Rayo showed why it travelled to Barcelona after a nine-game unbeaten run, producing a brave display of attacking football that was close to getting a reward.

Robert Lewandowski sent a header just wide, and Raphinha also sent a shot just the wrong side of the post, before Barca took the lead through Robert Lewandowski's penalty in the 27th minute, reports Xinhua.

Pedri sent over a corner and Pathe Ciss was penalized for holding back Inigo Martinez, although Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla easily caught the ball.

The foul was committed, but Rayo players were angry because referee Melero Lopez had earlier not blown for a clear shirt-pull by Barca defender Hector Fort on Abdul Mumin in the other penalty area.

Raphinha fired wide again shortly after the goal, but the half ended with more controversy after Jorge de Frutos finished off a Rayo break, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside from Randy Nketa, even though the Angolan apparently played no part in the goal.

Rayo showed in the first half that it was not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Barcelona and kept things going after the break, after Lewandowski sent an effort just wide.

Wojciech Szczesny made one fine save to deny Nketa in the first half and then denied Jorge de Frutos in the second in an entertaining game that saw Barca substitute Dani Olmo denied by Batalla's boot-tip, before he tipped Raphinha's follow-up over the bar.

De Frutos was close to an equalizer in injury time, but couldn't keep his header down as he stretched to reach a cross from Adrian Embarba.