Bayer Leverkusen sign goalkeeper Janis Blaswich from RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen has signed goalkeeper Janis Blaswich from Bundesliga competitors RB Leipzig for a deal which is to reported to be worth up to three million Euros including add-ons.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Willich on the Lower Rhine, signed a contract with Leverkusen that runs until June 30, 2027. Blaswich joins as a replacement for Lukas Hradecky, who has transferred to AS Monaco. He is expected to play the number two role as a back up the newly acquired Mark Flekken.

"It is a huge pleasure for me to follow such a charismatic colleague as Lukas, who has become a legend at Bayer 04," emphasizes Blaswich. The 1.93-meter-tall goalkeeper was loaned from RB Leipzig to top Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg last season. "Now playing for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the most prestigious club in my home region and one of the best clubs in Germany, is outstanding. I'm absolutely thrilled about what's in store for me,” said Blaswich.

In totality, Blaswich made 47 appearances for the Red Bull team, covering for the injured Leipzig No. 1 Peter Gulacsi. He then moved to RB’s sister team Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Before his Bundesliga stints, the German goalie also played 110 games for Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo before moving back to Germany in the 2022/23 season.

He has also been called up to the national team mix on occasions by Julian Nagelsmann but is yet to make an appearance for Die Mannschaft.

"With Janis Blaswich, we have found a top-class successor in the goalkeeper position. This allows us to continue working on the goalkeeping team without any loss of quality," said Bayer 04 Sporting Director Simon Rolfes. "In addition to his individual talent, Janis brings extensive international experience. We are delighted to have been able to complete this first-class transfer."