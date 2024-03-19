  • Menu
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of friendly against Ireland due to injury

New Delhi : Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Saturday’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland in the Aviva Stadium due to a groin injury.

In a statement released on Tuesday Belgian FA said: "Romelu Lukaku is not fit for the game against the Republic of Ireland due to a slightly overloaded groin.

"He left the camp but will travel with the team on Friday to the Republic of Ireland and England,” it further added. He joins Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines for the game who was ruled out last week.

In preparation for the European Championship, Belgium takes against Ireland this Saturday. The following Tuesday, it will play England.

