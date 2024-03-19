Live
- LS Polls: Jaipur DEO lists dos and don'ts ahead of nomination filing beginning Wednesday
- Contesting Parliament Elections Alone
- India’s direct tax collections jump 20% to cross Rs 18. 9 lakh crore in 2023-24
- Hope Indian squash players will do well in LA 2028 Olympics, says Saurav Ghoshal on sidelines of PVL clash
- Provide infrastructure to students, conduct 10 exams in full swing - District Collector Uday Kumar
- Kumaraswamy writes to ECI seeking paramilitary forces for Bengaluru Rural seat
- Gurugram Police to apply for Elvish Yadav's production warrant on March 20
- K’taka CM, Dy CM have joined hands with water mafia: LoP Ashoka
- Legends Cricket Trophy: I hope that same result can be repeated in final, says NYSS Chadwick Walton
- JD-S committing suicide by fielding Deve Gowda's son-in-law on BJP ticket: Shivakumar
Just In
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of friendly against Ireland due to injury
Highlights
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Saturday’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland in the Aviva Stadium due to a groin injury.
New Delhi : Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Saturday’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland in the Aviva Stadium due to a groin injury.
In a statement released on Tuesday Belgian FA said: "Romelu Lukaku is not fit for the game against the Republic of Ireland due to a slightly overloaded groin.
"He left the camp but will travel with the team on Friday to the Republic of Ireland and England,” it further added. He joins Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines for the game who was ruled out last week.
In preparation for the European Championship, Belgium takes against Ireland this Saturday. The following Tuesday, it will play England.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT