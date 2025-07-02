Ben Stokes Praises Rishabh Pant’s Fearless Batting After First Test at Headingley

England captain Ben Stokes praised India Rishabh Pant for his fearless and exciting batting, even though it caused problems for England in the first Test at Headingley.

The south-paw scored centuries in both innings. With that rare feat, he became the only second wicketkeeper in Test history to do this against England. He started strong by hitting Stokes for a four on just his second ball. Still, despite Pant’s great performance, India lost the match by five wickets, and England now leads 1–0 in the five-match series.

Stokes, who also plays an aggressive style, called Pant a dangerous and unpredictable player. He said Pant's bold style can change the match quickly, even though it's risky.

India, with new captain Shubman Gill scoring a century, played well for much of the game. But they had two major batting collapses — losing 7 wickets for 41 runs and later 6 for 31 — which helped England win.

Stokes said India is a strong and passionate team that never gives up. He also said Indian players face more pressure than most, because of the country's huge love for cricket and constant attention from fans and media.

Even after winning in Leeds, England is staying focused. They know India is a tough opponent and are getting ready for a close battle in the second Test in Birmingham.