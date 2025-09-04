Live
- Amazon India launches Tech Influencer Program; Over 1 lakh creators now a part of the Amazon Influencer Program
- Apple Event 2025: Beyond iPhone 17 – 9 Exciting Launches to Watch
- Samsung Launches New Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Range to Deliver Smarter, Faster and Convenient Laundry for Modern Indian Homes
- GST Cuts on ACs, TVs, Fridges & Washing Machines – Big Savings for Buyers
- Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Misrata, Libya’s Third Largest City
- Hair Loss at 25? Here’s What Millennials & Gen Z Should Know
- How to Create and Stick to a Shopping Budget
- OpenAI’s hiring of humans for content strategists tells a bigger story.
- Natural Skincare Ingredients You Must Try ForA Radiant, Actress-Like Glow
- Jio Turns 9: Special Rs 349 Celebration Plan and Exclusive Perks for Users
Bhambri makes first ever Grand Slam quarters
New York: Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus here.
The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes. They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.
In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better.
He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.
