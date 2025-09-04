  • Menu
Bhambri makes first ever Grand Slam quarters

New York: Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus here.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes. They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better.

He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.

