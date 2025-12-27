BOIOA Mumbai & Goa Unit emphatically inaugurates Cricket Tournament 2025

The Bank of India Officers’ Association (BOIOA), Mumbai C Goa Unit, proudly inaugurated the Cricket Tournament 2025 on 27th December 2025 at the iconic Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Marine Drive. The two-day tournament, scheduled on 27th and 28th December 2025, marks one of the most significant sporting initiatives undertaken by the Unit to strengthen camaraderie and team spirit among officers of Bank Of India.

The tournament was inaugurated at the hands of Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director C CEO, Bank of India. The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries including BOI Executive Director Shri Subrat Kumar and Shri Pramod Dwibedi, Chief General Managers Shri Rajesh Ingle and Shri Sunil Sharma, along with other esteemed officials from the Bank. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), also attended as a special guest, adding prestige to the event.

General Secretary Shri Nilesh Pawar, the chief organiser of the tournament, was highly praised by all dignitaries for his proactive initiatives and commitment to officer welfare. Shri Rajneesh Karnatak congratulated the organisers for creating a vibrant sporting culture within the bank. MCA Secretary Dr. Khanvilkar appreciated the effort and expressed optimism that BOI would continue supporting sports and encourage recruitment of talented sportspersons to revive cricket culture within the organisation.

More than 400 officers, including 30 female officers, all members of BOIOA Mumbai C Goa Unit, are participating with great enthusiasm. The event drew great appreciation for its professional organisation and spirited environment.

Under the leadership of President Shri Anton Saldanha and General Secretary Shri Nilesh Pawar, the entire Executive Committee ensured smooth conduct of the event, creating memorable moments and reinforcing unity among BOI officers.