Bumrah, Kuldeep, Axar rest as India begin training for WI Test series

Ahmedabad

Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took a break as the rest of the Indian team hit the ground running less than two days after their famous Asia Cup triumph, for the first of the two Tests against the West Indies, here on Tuesday.

With the squad members, including skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, arriving here on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, the side trained for nearly three hours here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Additionally, with very less turnaround time between the conclusion of the white-ball tournament Asia Cup on Sunday and a series part of the World Test Championship starting Thursday, India will also have to manage the workload of the players.

After the proceedings began with light warm-up and catching, the action shifted to the nets where all batters had long stints in the nets while the other pace bowlers too put in the hard yards.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who played in the second four-day unofficial Test for India A against Australia A which they won by five wickets, bowled for nearly 45 minutes as the weather cleared up for the home team players.

Both the right-arm pacers were in fine rhythm generating pace and bounce on practice wicket nets after a spell of rain. Having taken a look at the pitch after arrival, Gambhir had another look at the surface after India winded up their training.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul looked in supreme touch and so did wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who led India A in the second unofficial Test.

The other middle-order batters B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal too looked in good rhythm but there were some troubles for skipper Gill, who was troubled by his India pacers as well as the throw down specialist.