BWF reviews medical protocols following tragic on-court death of Zhang Zhijie

Kuala Lumpur : The untimely death of the promising badminton athlete Zhang Zhijie, who passed away on June 30 during the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia has prompted the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to express their deepest condolences to Zhang’s family, his teammates, the Chinese Badminton Association, and the entire Chinese badminton community.

Zhang’s death on the court has sparked a thorough review by the BWF in conjunction with Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI). While the championships fall under the jurisdiction of Badminton Asia, the BWF has overarching medical guidelines that are available to regional and national governing bodies hosting BWF-sanctioned tournaments. These guidelines are designed to ensure that proper medical protocols and practices are in place during events.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) takes this opportunity to again express our deepest condolences to Zhang Zhi Jie's family, his teammates, the Chinese Badminton Association, and the entire Chinese badminton community," read a statement released by BWF on Tuesday.

"Zhang's death at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on 30 June is a tragic occurrence, and we are taking all necessary steps to thoroughly review this matter in consultation with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI)," it further added.

The BWF awaits an official report from Badminton Asia and the Local Organising Committee to evaluate whether the appropriate medical procedures were followed when Zhang collapsed. According to BWF guidelines, the tournament doctor, under the referee’s direction, is responsible for responding to on-court emergencies, including suspected cardiac arrests, and providing intervention until further medical services, such as an ambulance, are available.

"While the Badminton Asia Junior Championships are under the jurisdiction of Badminton Asia, BWF does have an overall set of medical guidelines and instructions that are available for use by other governing bodies (regional or national) hosting BWF-sanctioned tournaments. However, it is up to each governing body as to how it implements these medical protocols and practices onsite at its events.

BWF is waiting for an official report from Badminton Asia and the Local Organising Committee to assess whether the correct medical procedures were followed in providing aid to Zhang when he fell to the court," the report added.

This tragic event underscores the necessity for all personnel to be prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. BWF emphasizes that readiness to implement medical interventions is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of all athletes.

In response to Zhang’s death, the BWF will assess whether current guidelines need amendments. This review will be integrated into an existing evaluation of BWF policies and procedures regarding emergency interventions by tournament doctors, initiated earlier this year. The findings from BWF’s assessment and the Badminton Asia report will inform any necessary changes to enhance the safety measures for future tournaments.