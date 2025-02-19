Champions Trophy: Pakistan elect to bowl first vs NZ in opener

Karachi: Defending champion Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the tournament opener at National Bank Stadium.

Haris Rauf comes in for Faheem Ashraf from the playing XI that lost to New Zealand in the final of the tri-series. Matt Henry comes into New Zealand's attack from the tri-series final, replacing Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan entered the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh, and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said, "We will bowl first. Seen the last couple of matches dew comes in later, so want to maximise on that. We are the defending champions, so we will be under a bit more pressure, but we will treat it like the previous tri-series. Playing in Pakistan will be great as well. Haris Rauf is fit again, so he's back in."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner added, "The dew gets on later, but we have a job to do with the bat. Looks like a good wicket. We have a good mix of experience and new faces, and are playing some good cricket as well. We have been lucky to play these guys home and away, so we know each other well. What's most important is getting used to the conditions here in Karachi. The injuries we've had are unfortunate, but we are confident with the boys that we have out here. Matt Henry comes back in for us."

Playing XIs:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke