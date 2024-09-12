Live
- Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
Bogota: James Rodríguez scored from the penalty spot and had an assist to help Colombia edge defending champion Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in a South American World Cup qualifier.
The Argentina attack missed Lionel Messi, who was sidelined because of injury for the between the teams since the Copa America final. Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Argentina equalized in the 48th when Nico Gonzalez capitalized on a defensive blunder from the Colombians. Rodríguez’ 60th-minute penalty, which was awarded after a video review, secured the win at the Metropolitano Stadium.
“It is a great win against an Argentina team that has won it all,” Rodríguez said.
