Complete IPL Winners List (2008-2025) Ahead of Final Clash Between Punjab Kings and RCB

Complete IPL Winners List (2008-2025) Ahead of Final Clash Between Punjab Kings and RCB
Explore the full list of Indian Premier League (IPL) champions from 2008 to 2025.

Since its inception in 2008, the cricketing extravaganza IPL has seen champions like Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have each lifted the trophy five times, while the 2025 champion is yet to be decided.

There have been some teams which failed to win a trophy at least once, such as RCB and Punjab Kings. Now, both these teams are locking horns in the final of the IPL 2025, there is huge excitement among fans supporting these teams.

Here, let us see the result of IPL winners since 2008:

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Deccan Chargers (2009)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014, 2024)

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Gujarat Titans (2022)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have yet to win the IPL as of 2025.

