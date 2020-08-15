Coronavirus positive former cricketer Chetan Chauhan suffers kidney failure

New Delhi: Former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus in July, has seen his health deteriorate due to the deadly virus.

Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, has suffered from kidney failure and has also been put on the ventilator at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

He was originally admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow when he tested positive for the virus last month but was later shifted to the Medanta.

Chauhan was not yet recovered from the novel coronavirus when he developed kidney and blood pressure problems on Friday, due to which the doctors took the call to put him on life support.

After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership and the duo scored over 3000 runs together.

ChetanChauhan played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought cricket - as well as other sports - to a halt for a few months. Live action, albeit behind closed doors, has begun to get underway around the world.