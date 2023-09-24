2nd ODI: Shubman Gill is touted to be the next big thing in World Cricket says Abhishek Nayar

Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar applauded Shubman Gill for his versatile approach to batting against Australia in the ongoing second ODI match, here in Indore on Sunday. Before the rain stopped the play in the 10th over, Shubhman rapidly went on to 32 runs, courtesy of his counter-attack approaching, coming down the track against Australian pacers.

Speaking on JioCinema, Abhishek seemed highly impressed with Gill’s approach and ability to find boundaries, “Against the pacers, he did not get the pace that he wanted so he started to use his feet, which is why Shubman Gill is touted to be the next big thing, is because he can have these versatile games with him. He can up the ante when he wants to, he can take his time. He is just terrific and he just shows a lot of maturity.”

Shubhman batting along with Shreyas Iyer went on to build a partnership of 200 runs before Iyer got out scoring his second ODI century and first after injury.

Gill, who was instrumental in India’s victory in the first ODI match of the series, scored 74 off 63 balls in India’s chase of 277 runs in Mohali and yet again showed his class with the bat scoring his 5th ODI century of the year and first against Australia. Gill leads the batting chart with the most runs in ODI in the calendar year 2023.

After an early fall of Ruturaj Gaikawad, Gill and Iyer countered back Australian attack and filled the holes with boundaries. However, they both fall down after scoring rapid tons.

Gill scored 104 runs off 97 deliveries, whereas Iyer got out after scoring 105 runs off 90 deliveries.

With skipper KL Rahul and Surkyakumar Yadav, India is in a completely dominating position here in Mohali, as they have passed down 300 and are looking to put a huge target on the board.

After completion of 42 overs, the hosts were 309/4.