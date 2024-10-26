2nd Test: Key for India will be to get NZ all out around first drinks break, says Washington

Pune: Washington Sundar, India’s standout bowler in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium, said getting the visitors’ all out till the first drinks break will be a key aim for the hosts’.

With New Zealand in a strong position by accumulating a lead of 301 runs at the end of day two’s play in Pune, India are staring at a first series loss at home since losing 2-1 to Alastair Cook-led England in December 2012. Sundar believes India can conjure up something special in remaining days to save the match, series and their proud unbeaten streak at home.

“With this Indian team, you can definitely expect special things, as last few years and decades have seen special things happen for us. It’s time for us to put on another special show today and tomorrow.”

“The wicket has lot to offer, especially in the first session due to moisture. It will be key for us to get them all out probably just around first drinks and then try to bat full day to score as much runs as possible,” said Sundar in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day three’s play.

Sundar has been a standout bowler for India in the match, picking a career-best 7-59 in the first innings and taking four wickets on day two. Outshining senior spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja at home is rare for any Indian spinner, and Sundar stated his focus was to keep things simple.

“I love bowling just as much as batting. It’s a great opportunity for me to just be in the game throughout the duration of the match. It’s such a blessing and God has been kind. When I started my spell, I wanted to keep things tight and not really experiment too much. “

“I wanted to be in the game for a long time and it’s been great to have two senior pros alongside me. I really wanted to support them by keeping things tight and stay in the game as a team. In my second spell, I tried a few things which worked really well for me on that day and really look forward to get them out as soon as possible today.”

He signed off by saying every scalp he took on his return to Test team after nearly 3.5 years has been immensely special. “It’s very difficult for me to choose one, as every wicket is honestly special and getting seven-fer on day one was very, very special.”



