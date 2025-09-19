  • Menu
Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Schedule: India vs Pakistan on Sep 21 and Other Matches

Highlights

Check the full Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours schedule. India faces Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai, along with matches between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and other teams leading to the final on September 28.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets. This win helped Bangladesh reach the Super Fours stage.

From Group A, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka had already qualified. India will play Oman next and is likely to finish as group winner.

In the Super Fours, each team plays three matches. The top two teams will play the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Super Fours Matches:

  • Sep 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8 PM
  • Sep 21: India vs Pakistan – Dubai – 8 PM
  • Sep 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi – 8 PM
  • Sep 24: India vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8 PM
  • Sep 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8 PM
  • Sep 26: India vs Sri Lanka – Dubai – 8 PM
