AUS vs IND: Australia Brings in New All-Rounder for Semi-Final Against India

A new all-rounder has joined the Australian team ahead of the Champions Trophy. The ICC has announced that all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been included in the squad.

Australian opener Matthew Short was injured in the Group B match against Afghanistan on Friday (February 28). Due to this injury, he has been replaced by young all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Like Short, Connolly is a spin all-rounder. He performed brilliantly in the recent Big Bash League and earned a spot in the team.

So far, Connolly has scored only 10 runs in three ODIs and has not taken any wickets in his bowling.

Connolly is now ready to show his skills in the crucial semi-final. However, it remains to be seen whether he will replace Short in the playing XI.

Matthew Short, who has exceeded expectations in the Champions Trophy, is a big loss for Australia as he will miss the crucial semi-final.

This opener, who struggled to move actively at the crease due to injury in the match against Afghanistan, was dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai for 20 runs off 15 balls.

Earlier, Short had scored a half-century in the match against England.